Builderment Idle lets you automate factories and reap rewards even when you're away, out now on iOS and Android

Builderment LLC has announced the official launch of Builderment Idle, letting you watch your handiwork come to life as your factory crafts goods and flourishes for you even when you're away. Out now on iOS and Android, the idle sim offers a more casual experience with bite-sized factory automation as you manage your resources but in a more low-key setting.

In Builderment Idle, you can look forward to optimising your production and managing factory lines to produce items for sale. You can upgrade your factories and boost your capacities but with a more laid-back style thanks to factory automation. You can also purchase new factories as you progress through the game and expand your efficiency, all these presented with low-poly visuals and vibrant colours.

While micro-managing factories and idle gameplay might seem contradictory at first glance, the game combines both to provide a more below-key experience especially if you're looking for something that keeps the pressure in check on a more manageable level. Life is hard enough as it is, so it's worth diving into something less stressful from time to time, isn't it?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Builderment Idle on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.