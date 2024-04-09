Skul: The Hero Slayer adds new Skull "Dominator" along with bug fixes in latest update

Balance adjustments to certain Skulls, along with bug fixes and tweaks

Neowiz has announced an exciting new update for Skul: The Hero Slayer, letting you welcome a new playable character to the fray. In particular, the Dominator will be joining you on your crusade along with some quality-of-life updates in the latest patch.

In the latest update to Skul: The Hero Slayer, you can look forward to feeding your need for speed across the 2D action platformer with the legendary grade speed-type Skull called the Dominator. Crafted in gratitude to "Murdoc" - an epic contributor who played a big part in the game's development during its crowdfunding stage - the new Skull can wield a sentient sword to unleash devastating damage on your foes.

The update also comes with balance adjustments to certain Skulls, along with bug fixes and tweaks to monsters and items that take into consideration valuable feedback from the community. The game is also thanking its fans with a special Steam discount running until April 15th, slashing 50% off the price tag for the base game and 10% off for the DLC add-ons.

While all these are already available on Steam, you'll have to wait for June 4th before you can get your hands on the mobile version, but it can't hurt to stay privy to the latest news while you wait, can it?

