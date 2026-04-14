Brotato's newest DLC Primal Dread announced, featuring a host of new content

Brotato is set to receive its latest DLC in the form of Primal Dread

The upcoming release is confirmed for consoles and PC, but has yet to be for mobile

It will, however, feature a new map, enemies, character, items and weapons!

While Vampire Survivors may, arguably, be the better Survivors-like, I wouldn't argue that Brotato has its place on mobile and many fans at that. So if you're amongst them, you'll be glad to hear that Brotato's latest DLC, Primal Dread, has been announced!

Of course, for the moment, there's not much in the way of information about when this will actually arrive on mobile. We do know that it's coming to Steam and consoles sometime this year, and given that Brotato has proven to be massively popular on mobile, it wouldn't be surprising if it follows shortly thereafter.

As for what it contains, Brotato's Primal Dread expansion sees the introduction of an entirely new map with over 20 different waves featuring additional foes to battle. There are also additional items, weapons, a whole new character and even game mechanics, alongside a bumping additional soundtrack.

Baked Brotato

Whatever one can say about Brotato, it's fair to say that this new DLC is shaping up to be very appealing. It seems the developers have followed the example set by others, such as Dead Cells and Vampire Survivors, with their own exclusive animated trailer to promote Primal Dread, which is always welcome.

It is still a shame that we haven't yet had confirmation that Primal Dread will arrive on mobile. But by that same merit, I think it's also fair to say that there's no reason I can think of that we won't find out whether or not it's arriving on mobile sometime soon, and here's hoping it'll be a simultaneous release!

Speaking of which, are you hoping to try out Brotato for yourself off the back of this news? Well then, be sure to tuck into our Brotato tips list to find some of our best beginner bites to help you avoid becoming a french fry!