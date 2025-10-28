Brotato readies its first content update titled New Dawn with a myriad of features

Evil Empire wastes no time

The New Dawn DLC will launch on mobile soon

More save slots, a Codex, and a lot more QoL improvements

Six new toys added including the Vorpal Sword

A new era is beginning for Brotato. Evil Empire, the studio now helming development after taking over from Blobfish last month, has rolled out its first major content update for the hit roguelite shooter. Titled New Dawn, it’s live now on PC, with console and mobile versions arriving in about a month, the first sign of Evil Empire’s long-term plan to unify all platforms by 2026.

If you’ve played Dead Cells or The Rogue Prince of Persia, you’ll know Evil Empire’s reputation for post-launch support. That same energy is already being felt here. New Dawn brings a suite of quality-of-life upgrades, including an entirely new Ban system that lets you block up to eight unwanted items during a run (though weapons remain exempt).

It also adds three new save slots, which are handy if you’re juggling builds, and a Codex feature that works like an in-game wiki, tracking weapons, items, and even how many aliens you’ve vapourised. You can catch all of this in the video overview embedded below.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Evil Empire update without new toys. Six new items join the pool, from the ghostly Will-o’-Wisp to the self-explanatory Fruit Basket, each adding new quirks to your builds. And then there’s the Vorpal Sword, the update’s shiny new weapon that alternates between thrusts and sweeping strikes. And yes, it can one-shot enemies.

This is the first major update since late 2024 and from the looks of it, it’s just the beginning. Evil Empire has confirmed that Brotato will continue to receive support, so the future’s bright and bloody for this one.

If you're planning to play on mobile, now might be a good time to check out our list of the best games with controller support on iOS. Brotato fits perfectly among them. For now, you can visit the official site for more details.