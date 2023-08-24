BRIXITY guide for beginners
New players will find these BRIXITY tips more than handy.
The Devsisters team has made a name for itself with the creation of the Cookie Run series. First starting as an endless runner, it has evolved to incorporate a lot of genres. Among them, the most popular and most active is Cookie Run: Kingdom. This is a gacha game where you're recruiting a number of different cookies to form an adventuring party to go on an epic quest. However, when you're not doing that, you're expanding your own kingdom to support your adventurers and provide a home for all the cookies. This is a huge aspect of the game - and it's so big that Devsisters decided to make a game all about that called BRIXITY.
That's right - the goal of the brand-new BRIXITY is to build a city out of a material called Brix. You're a Brix Master and you need to take your Brix and creativity to what remains of earth and help bring it back to life. You've got robots to help restore the land so that you can build Brix buildings on top of that. The more you build, the more you can restore and the more people (Pipos) you can bring to your ever-growing city. It may seem a bit complex at the start, which is why there are things you can do to help you hit the ground running.
1
Tip #1 - Survey the Land
Although your building adventure may start in the same place as everyone else, the layout can be drastically different. You start off on a small patch of restored land that grows as soon as you build your city centre. Once you do, just go through the tutorial until you get full access to your robots. After that, take your time to survey the surrounding land to plan your expansion. Clear land takes the shortest amount of time while land with junk on it will take much longer. Ideally, try to clear out spots that have gem and gold deposits which will become much more valuable as time goes on.
2
Tip #2 - Decide on an Aesthetic
When you're starting out, you'll only have access to a small number of architectural styles. You can expand on this by buying new blueprints from the shop using gold. As you level up, you'll be able to unlock new buildings and Brix. Although your options will be limited at first, you'll be able to browse through the available sections even when they're not unlocked. This will give you a sense of what you can expect so that you can start crafting ideas for what you want your city to look like in the long run.
3
Tip #3 - Always have your Robots Working
Perhaps the most important asset you have in your arsenal is the little droids or robots with the primary function of restoring the land. You start with only two but can gain access to more via levelling up and account progress. The reason they're so important is that when they restore the land, you'll not only gain more space to build on but you'll also earn Restoration Points. These are extremely valuable when it comes to building and earning other things. The robots will start working relatively fast, but as you expand, they'll need more and more time to perform restorations and building upgrades. Whenever you're browsing or about to build, make sure that your robots are doing something.
4
Tip #4 - Get the Pipos Involved
The reason you're doing this is so that Pipos can come from Mars and return to Earth. As soon as you have a few buildings up and running, you can invite some Pipos to join the centre. This is done by using tickets at the Space Center after it has been built. Pipos operate under gacha mechanics in that you never know which one you're going to get. Each Pipo has a specialization that determines what aspect of a facility they affect. Whenever you build such a building, check to see how many Pipo vacancies it has and try to put compatible Pipos to work in it. You can also play them in public areas to bring more life to your city.
5
Tip #5 - Watch where you place Roads
As you start to build and place buildings around the restored plots of land, they may look and seem disconnected. Luckily, you'll soon be introduced to the road-building mechanic. This mainly serves as an aesthetic addition to making your city look more like a city. When you place roads, you'll start seeing vehicles riding around and the occasional Pipo wandering close by. However, it can be very easy to arrange roads in a haphazard way that ends up not pleasing to the eye the more your city grows. It's best to use roads to link buildings that are closer - otherwise, you risk losing open space to roads when it's far more valuable for building.