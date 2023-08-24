BRIXITY guide for beginners

New players will find these BRIXITY tips more than handy.

The Devsisters team has made a name for itself with the creation of the Cookie Run series. First starting as an endless runner, it has evolved to incorporate a lot of genres. Among them, the most popular and most active is Cookie Run: Kingdom. This is a gacha game where you're recruiting a number of different cookies to form an adventuring party to go on an epic quest. However, when you're not doing that, you're expanding your own kingdom to support your adventurers and provide a home for all the cookies. This is a huge aspect of the game - and it's so big that Devsisters decided to make a game all about that called BRIXITY.

That's right - the goal of the brand-new BRIXITY is to build a city out of a material called Brix. You're a Brix Master and you need to take your Brix and creativity to what remains of earth and help bring it back to life. You've got robots to help restore the land so that you can build Brix buildings on top of that. The more you build, the more you can restore and the more people (Pipos) you can bring to your ever-growing city. It may seem a bit complex at the start, which is why there are things you can do to help you hit the ground running.