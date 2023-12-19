BRIXITY introduces the highly-awaited multiplayer mode in its latest update

Devsisters has just released a new update for BRIXITY and it’s a massive one. The sandbox city-builder now features its own multiplayer mode allowing players to game with their friends. Building towns with your buddies makes gameplay so much more immersive and players can collaborate with each other to build the city of their dreams.

That’s not all the interactive experience players will be getting this update, though. BRIXITY is hosting a thrilling Party at Play Square. This celebration goes beyond city-building as players will not only create their own maps, but they can also express emotions, and chat with other players as everyone parties together.

If that wasn’t enough, the Play Map Editor takes things a step further by allowing players to bring their imagination to life. Everyone can create fun games like running races, tag, and PvP battles using feature presets. If you're playing BRIXITY for the first time, here’s the perfect guide for beginners!

In addition, ten new Pipos are also being added in this update. Five of them are based on the Winter Sports Centre and the rest on the Gallery Art Museum, with all of them being optimized for Play Maps. On top of that, players can also get their hands on two seasonal Brix themes, 57 kitchens, and ten seasonal costumes.

Devsisters also has Cookie Run in their portfolio, so it’s only fair there’s some crossover between the two games. Once players link the two accounts, Cookie Run maps will be available in BRIXITY as well. Even on the other end, Cookie Run: Overbreak will feature crystals and rainbow cubes, while Cookie Run: Kingdom will offer various in-game currencies and themed costumes.

Download BRIXITY now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.