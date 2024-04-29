Brawlhalla combos for every weapon in the game
| Brawlhalla
If you want to win every match while grinding, then you might need to master Brawlhalla combos for every weapon in the game. Since there are so many, our guide has ordered them all to help you improve your skills and increase your win rate.
Brawlhalla is a free-to-play fighting game in which the greatest Legends in history compete to become the best warrior of all time. Additionally, you will battle against up to 8 characters in a match, and to keep things interesting, the game has made multiple modes available, each having distinct features and rewards.
It is undoubtedly fun and engaging, and if you love it as much as we do, then you will want to check out our Brawlhalla tier list of the best legends, or take a little sneak peek at our Brawlhalla codes for some amazing rewards.
I will explain some basic information for new players, terminology for attacks, true combos, strings and inputs. So, let’s jump right into the guide!
1
What is the difference between true combos and strings in Brawlhalla?
Brawlhalla true combos are basically combinations of commands such as attacking, jumping, and dodging. The goal is to execute several inputs quickly so it will become impossible for your opponent to react.
Strings in Brawlhalla are a combination of different inputs and movements, similar to true combos in a way.
However, an opponent cannot escape from a true combo unless a mistake is made. On the other hand, you can dodge or escape out of strings.
That makes true combos overpowered because they are undodgeable if executed perfectly.
2
Brawlhalla movements and their notations
Here's a breakdown of every attack and movement you can use to create a true combo in Brawlhalla. We'll utilise terminology commonly used in the community to make the guide more understandable for new players.
Active Input (AI)Active input, or AI, is a property unique to Scythes, battle boots, and some signature moves. Fundamentally, holding a direction button after the first attack changes the outcome. Holding the proper directional button completes the combo while keeping any other button will have a different result.
Light Attacks: Neutral, Side, and Down
- nLight is a neutral light attack that you execute without moving.
- sLight is a side light attack you execute when your character moves right or left.
- dLight is a down light attack you execute when your character goes down.
Air attacks: Neutral, Side, and Down
- nAir is a neutral light attack in the air.
- sAir is a side light attack in the air.
- dAir is a down light attack in the air.
Recovery
- Rec refers to an aerial neutral attack that pushes the Legend up.
Ground Pound
- GP is an attack that is initiated in the air. The Legend targets an opponent underneath them and pounds them down with great force.
Signature Attacks
- nSig is a Signature Attack that you execute without moving.
- sSig is a Signature Attack that you execute while moving right or left.
- dSig is a Signature Attack that you execute while moving down.
Ending
- e is put before a combo if a move should be executed only at the end of an animation. For example, eAir means that the conducted move should occur right at the end of the jump.
Gravity Cancel
- GC is when the player dodges mid-air.
With that in mind, you'll be able to better understand Brawlhalla's true combos and how to perform them.
3
List of Brawlhalla combos for every weapon: Scythe, Gauntlets, Bow, and more
Brawlhalla features thirteen weapons, each with its own set of combos. Furthermore, there are additional unarmed combos available for Legends fighting without weapons.
Scythe combos
- sAir ---> sLight
- sLight ---> nLight
- nLight ---> nAir
- dLight ---> sAir
- dLight ---> nLight
- dAir ---> sLight
- sAir ---> nAir
- Rec ---> dLight
- sLight ---> dAir
- nLight ---> dAir
- Rec ---> dAir
- dLight ---> dAir
- GP ---> dLight
- GP ---> nAir
- sSig ---> nAir
- sSig ---> dLight
- nSig ---> nAir
Gauntlet combos
- dLight ---> nLight
- dLight ---> sLight
- dLight ---> dAir
- dLight ---> nAir
- dLight ---> Rec
- dLight ---> sAir
- nAir ---> GC ---> nLight
- nAir ---> GC ---> sLight
- nAir ---> dAir
- nAir ---> Rec
- nAir ---> sAir
- dAir ---> nLight
- sAir ---> nLight
- Rec ---> nLight
- eGP ---> nLight
- dSig ---> nLight : Mordex
- dSig ---> Rec: Val
- nSig ---> GC ---> nLight : Zariel
We have mentioned the name of the Legend in front of combos that include a Signature Attack.
Bow combossLight ---> sAir
dAir ---> nLight
nLight ---> nAir
sLight ---> dLight
dAir ---> sAir
edAir ---> sLight
nLight ---> sAir
nLight ---> dAir
nLight ---> Rec
dLight ---> nAir
dLight ---> nLight
sLight ---> sSig
dAir ---> nSig
edLight ---> nSig : Diana & Ember
edAir ---> dSig : Diana & Koji
edAir ---> nSig : Ember
dSig ---> nLight: Yumiko
dSig ---> sAir : Yumiko
Katars combosnLight ---> dLight
sLight ---> dLight
sLight ---> nLight
dAir ---> dLight
esAir ---> dLight
esAir ---> nLight
GP ---> GC ---> dLight
Rec ---> GC ---> dLight
nSig ---> dLight: Asuri
dSig ---> dLight: Sentinel
Spear CombossLight ---> nLight
sAir ---> nLight
dLight ---> sAir
dLight ---> nAir
dLight ---> Rec
sAir ---> sLight
sLight ---> dAir
sLight ---> dLight
sLight ---> sAir
dLight ---> nSig
sLight ---> nSig
dLight ---> nSig
nSig ---> dLight
Rocket Lance combossLight ---> nLight
sLight ---> nAir
sLight ---> dAir
sLight ---> sAir
sLight ---> Rec
edAir ---> nLight
edAir ---> dLight
edAir ---> sLight
Blasters combosdLight ---> nLight
dLight ---> nAir
dLight ---> Rec
dLight ---> sLight
dLight ---> sAir
dLight ---> dAir
dAir ---> Rec
sAir ---> nLight
sAir ---> dLight
sAir ---> sLight
nLight ---> nAir
dAir ---> nLight
nAir ---> Rec
dAir ---> sAir
dLight ---> nSig – Barraza, Cassidy, Isaiah, Thatch, and Vraxx
dLight ---> sSig – Cassidy
edLight ---> sSig – Ada
Sword combosnAir ---> Rec
dLight ---> GC ---> nLight
dLight ---> Rec
dLight ---> GC ---> sLight
dLight ---> sAir
dLight ---> nAir
dLight ---> dAir
dLight ---> GP
sLight ---> nLight
dAir ---> nLight
sAir ---> nLight
GP ---> GC ---> nLight
dSig ---> nLight: Jori
dLight ---> GC ---> nSig : Koji
nSig ---> nLight: Sidra
Hammer CombosdLight ---> nLight
dLight ---> dAir
dAir ---> Rec
dLight ---> sLight
sLight ---> nLight
Rec ---> nLight
dLight ---> sAir
dLight ---> Rec
dLight ---> sLight
Rec ---> nLight
dLight ---> sAir
Rec ---> dAir
nAir ---> Rec
sLight ---> nLight
nLight ---> Rec
nLight ---> nAir
nAir ---> sAir
sAir ---> sLight
sAir ---> sLight
dLight ---> sSig
dLight ---> nSig
nLight ---> nSig
Axe combossLight ---> dLight
sLight ---> nAir
sLight ---> dAir
e sLight ---> sAir
e sLight ---> GP
nAir ---> dLight
nAir ---> GC ---> dLight
e dAir ---> dLight
e dAir ---> nLight
e sLight ---> nSig: Azoth, Barraza, Teros & Jhala
sLight ---> nSig : Ragnir
nSig ---> dLight: Teros
Cannon combosnLight ---> sAir
nLight ---> dAir
dLight ---> Jump + dAir
dLight ---> Jump + nAir
sLight ---> Jump + sAir
nLight ---> sAir ---> nLight
Orb combosdLight ---> nAir
dLight ---> sAir
sLight ---> dLight
sLight ---> sAir
dAir ---> sLight
sAir ---> sLight
Greatsword combosnLight ---> sLight
sLight ---> GC ---> sLight
sLight ---> dLight
sLight ---> nLight
sLight ---> dLight ---> Dash ---> nLight
Unarmed combosdLight ---> nLight
dLight ---> nAir
dLight ---> dAir
dLight ---> sLight
dLight ---> sAir
dLight ---> GP
dLight ---> nSig
sAir ---> nLight
dLight ---> sSig
sLight ---> nLight
sAir ---> dLight
sAir ---> sLight
nLight ---> dLight
nLight ---> sLight
sAir ---> dSir
nLight ---> nAir
sLight ---> dLight
dAir ---> nAir
GP ---> nAir
dAir ---> sLight
Battle Boots combosAI dLight ---> nLight/sLight/sAir/GP
dLight ---> sAir ---> nLight
dLight ---> nAir/sAir/Rec/GP
AI sAir ---> Light
AI sAir ---> GC nLight
AI sAir ---> GC dLight -> sAir
dAir ---> nLight/sLight
dLight ---> nAir ---> Rec ---> nAir
AI sAir ---> CD dAir
dLight ---> sAir/Rec
Roblox One Fruit codes (May 2024)