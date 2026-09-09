App Army Assemble: Pight - "Is this Minecraft-inspired puzzler worth a try?"

We ask the App Army

Pight is a puzzler that draws inspiration from Minecraft, specifically the redstone mechanic. It's certainly an interesting premise, and we were intrigued to learn what our App Army thought.

Here's what they said:

This clever little game starts off pretty simple (no tutorial, by the way, but I found that it wasn’t really necessary), and I think I went through maybe 10 different puzzles before I really struggled, and after working on that one, I eventually just happened upon the answer. And that’s my one small issue with the game. It could do with a help feature because I’m still stumped on a puzzle. So it's kind of a frustration wall, but I still enjoyed playing it, and if you like puzzles, I really recommend you try it out. Just be ready to be tested.

Pight is a minimalist puzzler where you manipulate blocks to light a lamp. After a certain number of levels, a new mechanic is introduced, and the puzzles get more difficult as you progress. I would have liked a tip function as the difficulty level ramps up quickly, but that is quibbling. This is a well-executed puzzler. Thumbs up from me.

This game starts out easy. But after a while you will be scratching your head. But I must admit I thought it was broken at first; as the game has no tutorial, I was unsure what to do. I clicked or swiped all over until I clicked the block. The puzzles start simple. Sometimes it’s like Sobokan in reverse, where you have to line up things correctly to get to the solution. Luckily, you have infinite retries. I can see it being a good distraction game. But I don’t feel it hooks me as such.

Minimalist puzzler that gets more challenging as the levels progress. The controls are the highlight as they are perfectly suited for single-handed gaming. Just wish there was more variation to the audio, as the music, while calm, tends to get mundane as you progress further.

Puzzles really become proper head scratchers in the later stages. Appreciate the infinite redo option. Fun little distraction game but ultimately nothing special amongst the millions of indie puzzle games already scattered in the mobile gaming horizon.

In the puzzle game Pight, we have to move our block to a certain spot on the board in order to turn on the light. For that, we have to use other blocks in the level with different mechanics. I was shocked to see how the game's difficulty simply increases after the first few levels and turns into a positive, as it forces you to use some great skills, especially in the later part of the game.

Minimal SFX and soothing music fit well together. This game lacks the hint system that, in my opinion, every puzzle game must have. After the initial screen, there is absolutely no text in the game, so you have to figure out everything by yourself. If you enjoy puzzle games, you will ultimately enjoy this game.

Fantastic mini puzzle with very minimalist graphics. The best part is that the game is offline, so you can play such games while travelling. My only feedback would be: please add tips in the game and controls in the help section. Some people may delete the game if they don't understand the controls. For those, interactive controls are important. Overall, it's a great puzzle game.

Pight is described by the dev as a minimalist puzzler inspired by Minecraft’s redstone system, which essentially uses different components to automate a task. In Pight, you are tapping various blocks that can, for example, push or pull, with the goal of turning on the light. Every ten levels, a newly introduced mechanic adds additional challenges. The simple, yet clean graphics go well with the relaxed sounds and calming vibe that Pight gives off. I’m fairly novice when it comes to puzzlers, and the difficulty ramps up rather quickly here, but with no timers and limitless redos, experimenting to achieve success level by level feels rather rewarding.

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