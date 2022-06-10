Brawl Stars celebrates two year anniversary since China launch with some free handouts and new content

The ever-so-popular 2.5D action platform fighter Brawl Stars, developed by Supercell of Clash of Clans fame, announced today that they plan to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the game’s launch in China with some free handouts and rewards. Brawl Stars has seen a lot of success within those two years, and Supercell wants to show their thanks to the passionate community they have behind them.

Every day until June 12th will see any players who log in rewarded with some free stuff. Specifically, on the first day, you’ll get a Megabox, or a loot box full of potentially very rare and cool goodies. On June 10th, you’ll be getting 300 coins. On the 11th, a Pin Pack, and on the 12th, 10 gems. All of these rewards are, of course, completely free and will not cost you a single cent, only requiring you to log in each day.

This isn’t all the good Brawl Stars news though, as a new update changes up the design of the game’s user interface to coincide with the theme of the new Worst Bunch bundle. This bundle features three skins, one for Byron, Bonnie, and Lola, and gives an evil space sci-fi villain look to all three of those characters. This offers up a new cosmetic look to those heroes and makes playing them feel just that much cooler.

With all of these free rewards as well as some new content, now’s an excellent time to try out the Smash Bros-like fighter and see what all the fuss is about. To do so, you can download Brawl Stars for free on the App Store and Google Play.