Supercell to partner with ESL Faceit Group for multi-year esports partnership

Supercell and esports organisation ESL Faceit Group are set to form a multi-year partnership that'll see hit game Brawl Stars become a core part of their massive Snapdragon Pro Series. The Snapdragon Pro Series will become the operator of the Brawl Stars World Championship, with up to $2m in the prize pool.

According to the announcement, the game's esports scene drew in more than 270,000 viewers at its peak with the 2023 Brawl Stars World Finals. It's also been announced that the Brawl Stars Championship will be available in over 190 countries through five regional leagues. These are Asia-Pacific; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; North America; South America; and the Chinese Mainland.

One of the big discussions we have at PocketGamer.com around the virtual water cooler is just how relevant esports is to the average gamer. Sure, there's big money and big names involved, and with how much money has been going into esports it's hard to imagine why it wouldn't be popular. But, is all that glitz and glamour really something that resonates with the average player?

Well with promotional efforts like the animated music video below, it certainly seems they're trying to!

Conversely, what's the harm if it doesn't? Esports does help to give a competitive edge to the die-hard fans of games like Brawl Stars, and it helps to boost the profile of the game so that more players might give it a go. Brawl Stars recently got pride of place at Dreamhack Japan back in May of 2023, and it's not hard to imagine that might've been some players' introduction to the game after not having heard of it before.

