Brawl Stars collaborates with Baby Shark in an April Fool's Day surprise

The iconic children's song comes to the popular fighter

It may be April Fool’s Day today, with a lot of pranks being played around, but Supercell has just dropped a massive announcement as they’ve joined hands with The Pinkfong Company. That means, the global phenomenon, Baby Shark is coming to the popular mobile game, Brawl Stars. This unexpected partnership between the two icons promises endless entertainment for everyone.

Currently, a variety of items and activities inspired by Baby Shark are available in Brawl Stars for a short time. The collaboration will feature an in-game skin, quests, videos, and a trendy theme song. The Baby Shark song will play on repeat in the background, which could possibly make for a fun experience.

Beginning today, you can take part in the Baby Shark Challenge, a two-stage event where you must navigate through various missions and win six times to gain the coveted Baby Shark pin. Each stage will also offer you three Starr Drops on completion, making your progress seem more fruitful.

Meanwhile, El Primo will also dress up for the occasion with a new Baby Shark skin. You can get your hands on it by purchasing it from the in-game store. In addition, more cosmetics with a player icon and pin will be up for grabs as well. Be on the lookout for The Legend of the Ocean, a crossover music video on YouTube as well.

Speaking about the collaboration, an official from The Pinkfong Company, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Supercell to bring the joy of Baby Shark to the immersive world of Brawl Stars and its community. This exciting collaboration reimagines Baby Shark as an in-game character skin, allowing us to connect with passionate Brawl Stars players worldwide and create a fun, immersive experience for fans of both properties.”

