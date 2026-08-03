Suikoden Star Leap brings 108 Stars to mobile this week in Japan

Some traditions are simply too big to leave behind

Launches in Japan on August 7

Recruit all 108 Stars

Classic turn-based battles return

Konami has never been shy about digging back into the Suikoden well, and this time it's building something completely new out of it. Suikoden Star Leap lands on iOS and Android on August 7th in Japan, and yes, that means another 108 Stars to track down, because apparently 108 was never quite enough the first six times around.

It's a free-to-play RPG set around the Rune of Change, one of the 27 True Runes said to have shaped the world, which is the kind of scale Suikoden has always been comfortable with. The story opens on a lakeside village east of the Scarlet Moon Empire, burned out by unnamed attackers, with a hero and three companions - Hisui, Shirin, and Shapur left to pick up the pieces before getting swept into something considerably bigger.

Familiar faces turn up quickly. Viktor, Flik, and Odessa are all present and voiced by a cast that reads like a small reunion, alongside newcomers finding their footing in dot-sprite environments the series has leaned on since the 90s. Konami is describing the visuals as profound dot expression, which is a lot of words for pixel art, but the sprite work has aged well across the franchise, so I'll allow the flourish.

Combat runs on turn-based strategy, with the promise that tactics expand as your roster grows, which tracks given how many of these 108 Stars tend to show up eventually. A pre-launch broadcast airs August 6th, the day before release, presumably to walk through whatever else Konami hasn't detailed yet.

For now, there's no word on a global release for PC, iOS, or Android beyond Japan. Konami says more will come later, so anyone outside Japan will just have to wait this one out.

If turn-based RPGs are your thing regardless of region, our list of the best RPGs on Android should keep you occupied until Star Leap finds its way further afield.