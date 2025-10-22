Brave Frontier Versus brings a new card-battling take on JRPGs to mobile, out now

Brave Frontier Versus, the new spinoff in the series, is out now

It mixes up the original's JRPG gameplay with new card-battling mechanics

Brave Frontier Versus features iconic characters from the series' past

JRPG fans have had more than a few treats this week, what with the release of Kemco's latest published release in the form of Isekai Villain. But there's something even bigger on the horizon... No, scratch that, it's here! Because Brave Frontier Versus is finally out now worldwide.

Brave Frontier will need little introduction for some of you, but for others, it may be worth giving a little background. Brave Frontier has been a long-running dark horse of a mobile JRPG since it first released in 2013. And Brave Frontier Versus takes the series into the new generation with new twists on the classic formula.

Specifically, it fuses the card battler with classic JRPG strategy action. You'll be tasked with constructing a deck consisting of various iconic characters from the original Brave Frontier, before taking the battle to a turn-based map. If you're a JRPG purist, it may be off-putting, but if you're up to try a new twist on a classic, it's well worth looking into.

A new frontier

The best part is that if you're willing to give Brave Frontier Versus a go, then the launch is the best time to jump in and try it out for yourself.

That's because Brave Frontier Versus is hosting a Warm Welcome event, kicking off with a login bonus of 2,000 gems. Meanwhile, various bonus missions will be available as part of the welcome event to let you grab even more goodies, not to mention a limited-time shop with various deals for early birds.

Meanwhile, if Brave Frontier Versus has ignited (or perhaps reignited) an interest in RPGs for you, then you'll be glad to know mobile is jam-packed with great releases. Go ahead and dig into our list of the best RPGs for Android to see what's out there!