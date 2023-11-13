Braid, Anniversary Edition is coming to mobile courtesy of Netflix on April 30th

In case you missed it, Thekla, Inc. has announced that Braid, Anniversary Edition will land on mobile and on consoles on April 30th. For iOS and Android in particular, the game will be available thanks to Netflix's growing roster of mobile titles that come with a subscription service.

In Braid, Anniversary Edition, you can look forward to diving into a critically acclaimed puzzle platformer where you'll need to manipulate time to progress through the game. You're tasked with saving an abducted princess as you travel through a variety of worlds, and this time, you can enjoy an enhanced soundtrack by Martin Stig Andersen (Control, Inside) and Hans Christian Kock among other improvements.

There's a special commentary included as well, and, if you find yourself wishing for the good ol' days, you can easily switch on the fly between the old and new Braid whenever you feel like it.

“The goal is to make it the craziest, most-in-depth commentary ever put in a video game,” says Thekla, Inc. founder Jonathan Blow. “You can follow particular threads of commentary spatially, through wormholes that go from level to level to see evolutions of particular concepts; the commentary has lots of markup so we can circle stuff on the screen, point arrows at whatever visual detail we are talking about, show diagrams, play back recordings of gameplay to show what happens if you try doing this or that in a particular level, and many other capabilities.”

At the moment, you can head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game.