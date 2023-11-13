Hello Neighbor Nicky's Diaries is coming to iOS and Android across the globe on December 6th

Hello Neighbor Nicky's Diaries is finally coming to all regions later this year, letting players get their hands on the first-person adventure game with a new horrific twist. The sequel to the popular Hello Neighbor series tasks you with uncovering the shocking secrets buried underneath your creepy neighbour's facade. You'll have to sneak into his house to get to the bottom of things, but not everything is as it seems when a rumoured killer lives right next door.

Launching on iOS and Android across the globe on December 6th, Hello Neighbor Nicky's Diaries follows the tale of an adult Nicky as he unearths an old box filled with paraphernalia from his childhood. Here, he finds an old photo of his best friend, Aaron, and from there, the game takes you through Nicky's memories as he investigates Aaron's whereabouts in Mr. Peterson's mysterious house.

The catch is that there are tons of hidden traps that keep you from finding out the truth about Aaron's mysterious disappearance, and as soon as a trap is triggered, the entirety of the house will be sealed off.

There are plenty of side missions and daily login bonuses to discover as well, so for now, if you're keen on experiencing the game yourself, you can soon do so by pre-registering for Hello Neighbor Nicky's Diaries on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes as well.