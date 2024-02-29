Boori's Spooky Tales: Idle RPG tips and hints
| Boori's Spooky Tales
Boori might be fighting on his own, but you're the one responsible for his wellbeing. Here are some tips and tricks for Boori's Spooky Tales to keep him alive and well!
As its name suggests, Boori's Spooky Tales: Idle RPG is a hands-off role-playing game in which you guide a ghost-hunting crow called Boori through action-packed battles with phantoms, spectres and a whole host of other ghouls.
Idle means that you don't have direct control over the game's hero. You, however, can train him to boost his stats and abilities and equip him with weapons and armour to increase his effectiveness in any brawls that he gets himself into.
Boori's Spooky Tales: Idle RPG features plenty of missions to complete and a plethora of items, skills and rewards to unlock as you play.
Naturally, the further you progress into the game, the bigger and badder Boori's adversaries become and he'll quickly find himself in a spot of trouble if you haven't taken the correct steps to turn him into a lean, mean, ghost-defeating machine.
Lucky for you, we've put together three helpful tips that will assist you in doing just that. Who you gonna call? Pocket Gamer, of course.
1
Tip #1 - Enhance your hero's stats and skills
Hunting ghosts is a dangerous profession, to say the least, so be sure to frequently boost Boori's stats and skills if you don't want him to become one of the spooks he's supposed to be exterminating.
There are a few different ways to do this.
For starters, if you tap on the button labelled growth, which is near the bottom of your device's screen, you can spend brass coins to increase his attack power and the total amount of damage he can withstand.
If you stay where you are but move on over to the traits tab, you can exchange souls to further raise Boori's attack power, his HP and HP recovery, his movement speed, his critical hit rate and his skill cooldown rate.
Speaking of skills, if you tap on the aptly named skill button that's also near the bottom of your screen, you can use skill books to amplify the proficiency of Boori's skills and increase their damage output.
Brass coins are earned every time Boori slays a ghost and you'll receive souls every time he levels up. You'll need to defeat chapter bosses, finish weekly missions and - among a couple of other things - visit dungeons to bag yourself skill books.
2
Tip #2 - Unlock and upgrade weapons and equipment
There are three types of equipment to collect in Boori's Spooky Tales: Idle RPG and each one will affect your hero's stats in a different way when they're held or worn.
Weapons, for example, will boost Boori's basic attack power allowing him to deal more damage to his enemies. Hats, on the other hand, will increase the power of his various skills, while belts will raise his HP and allow him to take more punishment in battle.
To unlock new equipment, you'll first need gold, which you can earn by completing daily and weekly missions and performing raids on dungeons. You can even grab some simply for logging into the game every day.
Once you have enough gold, you can head to the draw menu near the bottom of your device's screen and spend it to receive a new item. You can choose whether you want a weapon, a hat, or a belt, but the exact item that you're given will be decided completely at random.
You can enhance any item that you're lucky enough to get your hands on through the equipment menu using jade, which you'll earn as Boori defeats chapter bosses and visits dungeons. Doing this will increase its stats and give Boori an extra edge in battle.
3
Tip #3 - Raid dungeons for extra rewards
Dungeons are a great way to bag yourself some very useful rewards, but Boori won't tackle them unless you tell him to, so make sure you go out of your way to challenge them any time that you're actively playing the game.
To successfully complete a dungeon, Boori will need to complete a couple of tasks, which usually involve defeating a specific enemy and then surviving for at least 60 seconds against a seemingly endless horde of baddies.
You can replay dungeons multiple times to earn more and more rewards, but the enemies found within will become stronger every time you do. Still, you can nab yourself brass coins, jade, skill books and a variety of other important tidbits that are all worth your time and effort.
Dungeons require entry tickets to, well, enter them. You'll receive a free entry ticket every six hours, but you can also buy more from the in-game shop if you're that way inclined.
Dungeons require entry tickets to, well, enter them. You'll receive a free entry ticket every six hours, but you can also buy more from the in-game shop if you're that way inclined.