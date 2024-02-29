Boori's Spooky Tales: Idle RPG tips and hints

Boori might be fighting on his own, but you're the one responsible for his wellbeing. Here are some tips and tricks for Boori's Spooky Tales to keep him alive and well!

As its name suggests, Boori's Spooky Tales: Idle RPG is a hands-off role-playing game in which you guide a ghost-hunting crow called Boori through action-packed battles with phantoms, spectres and a whole host of other ghouls.

Idle means that you don't have direct control over the game's hero. You, however, can train him to boost his stats and abilities and equip him with weapons and armour to increase his effectiveness in any brawls that he gets himself into.

Boori's Spooky Tales: Idle RPG features plenty of missions to complete and a plethora of items, skills and rewards to unlock as you play.

Naturally, the further you progress into the game, the bigger and badder Boori's adversaries become and he'll quickly find himself in a spot of trouble if you haven't taken the correct steps to turn him into a lean, mean, ghost-defeating machine.

Lucky for you, we've put together three helpful tips that will assist you in doing just that. Who you gonna call? Pocket Gamer, of course.