Boori's Spooky Tales is an upcoming idle RPG about a crow that hunts ghosts

SuperPlanet has just announced its next project, Boori’s Spooky Tales, a thrilling idle RPG. It chronicles the story of a crow who hunts ghosts. The game has a really cool oriental theme and background which makes Boori’s journey to becoming stronger even more entertaining. Pre-registrations are currently open, with several milestone rewards up for grabs.

While Boori was always a ghost hunter, he wasn’t always a crow. When his world had been invaded by paranormal creatures years ago, Boori did his best to protect his people, but the ghosts cast a spell on him that cost his human body. But his master swooped in at the right time to save Boori’s soul.

Just before Boori’s soul was lost forever, his master sealed it into the body of a crow in order to save his life. That’s how Boori reincarnated as a crow, with the same ghost-hunting desire. He began training to get strong enough to venture out and find his original human body.

Players will find themselves wandering across several unique villages, each filled with distinctive ghosts. There are seven skills to learn, each offering something completely different. Gathering resources makes Boori stronger and if players are confident about their abilities, they can also take the Promotion Test to get more costumes. The greater the number of threads, the easier it is to find the body.

Boori’s Spooky Tales will feature several different game modes, including a Daily Dungeon for essential items and of course, Promotions for upskilling. PvP modes exist, and players can also challenge the king of the Hell Dungeon. There are a lot of unique ways to bash ghosts in the game.

Here’s a look at some of the milestone rewards for pre-registration:

100,000 – 5,000x Gold

300,000 – 10,000x Gold and 2,000,000x Brass Coins

500,000 – Panda Costume, 15,000x Gold, and 3,000,000x Brass Coins

Pre-register for Boori’s Spooky Tales by clicking on your preferred link below.