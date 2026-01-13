Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen brings the iconic character to Android as it launches worldwide on Google Play

The new Bluey adventure turns family imagination into a hand-drawn quest

New adventure written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm

Explore hand-drawn worlds inspired by the Dragon and Escape episodes

Gentle puzzles and storytelling designed for the whole family

If you’ve ever watched an episode of Bluey and thought, “Yes, I would absolutely follow this logic into a full fantasy quest,” then this one’s for you.

After its iOS launch last month, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen is now available worldwide on Android, turning the show’s familiar mix of imagination and warmth into a proper adventure you can actually play. It’s written by Joe Brumm, the creator of Bluey himself, which goes a long way toward explaining why it feels so authentically Bluey rather than a quick spin-off cash-in.

The setup is delightfully low stakes. Bluey’s happily drawing when Dad nicks the Gold Pen she absolutely needs, so naturally this spirals into a full-blown quest across strange lands dreamed up by the family. Mum becomes the architect of distant worlds, Dad declares himself King Goldie Horns (complete with bike), and Bingo leans fully into her honk-happy alter ego as Bingooose.

Gameplay leans into exploration and gentle problem-solving rather than anything punishing. You’ll wander through hand-drawn environments inspired by episodes like Dragon and Escape, solving difficult puzzles, helping lost critters, and uncovering little secrets tucked away in each area.

Visually, it’s very on-brand. The art style mirrors the show beautifully, with snowy mountains, sunny beaches, lush forests, and unmistakably Australian scenery all brought to life with care. Add in the original voice cast and a new soundtrack created alongside Ludo Studio and BBC Studios, and it feels like an interactive episode stretched into a full-fledged mobile game.

Given that it’s developed by Halfbrick Studios, who’ve already given us Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride, expect this new adventure to be a fun one too. It’s accessible enough for younger players, but there’s plenty here for parents who might “accidentally” keep playing after the kids have wandered off.

And if this kind of story-led wandering is your thing, check out our list of the top adventure games on Android!