Footy Dash is a new take on the beautiful game from the developer behind Pizza Hero

Dodging and weaving

Footy Dash is the latest upcoming launch from Astro Hound Studios

Take on the challenge of an endless runner involving football dribbling

Avoid obstacles ranging from traffic cones to real-life defenders

For football fans, one of the simplest but most important skills is dribbling. The ability to guide the ball with your foot can ensure your team remains in possession. And while it may not be that flashy, a skilled dribbler can pull off some truly impressive tricks. Tricks that you too can have a go at in Footy Dash!

Footy Dash is a new 3D endless runner (air quotes) that sees you trying to guide the ball around, through and under all manner of obstacles such as traffic cones, barriers and even defenders trying to interfere with your run.

Coming to us from the developer of Pizza Hero, Footy Dash offers a similar simple-concept-but-excellent-execution. Dribbling as an endless runner is novel yet straightforward, and the addition of all manner of different obstacles to contend with makes it a surprisingly engaging take on a sports sim.

Double dribbling

As for when you can get your hands on Footy Dash proper, the iOS App Store listing indicates we can expect it on March 6th, but as always, that date can change. However, one excellent aspect of a developer like Astro Hound Studios is that you can follow their progress through the YouTube channel above!

Pizza Hero itself got a big thumbs-up from us. And while the somewhat janky 3D look of Footy Dash is quite different to the retro pixel graphics of Pizza Hero, there's still plenty of reasons to enjoy what it offers!

Speaking of, if you're looking to experience other fast-paced sporting fun, then mobile is definitely the place to be! If you want either arcade action that stretches reality to its limit, or gritty simulation to let you live out your management fantasies, we've got it all listed on our ranking of the best sports games on iOS!