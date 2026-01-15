Blue Protocol: Star Resonance tier list (January 2026)

Want to wade into battle with the best characters? Our Blue Protocol: Star Resonance tier list is here to help make that even easier for you.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is an MMORPG adventure where you can explore a vast, open world freely. In this anime-styled fantasy game, you can create your own character using an extensive customisation system, choose your class, battle monsters, and team up with other players from around the globe. You can even just chill with your guild buddies at the town's fair.

There are 8 classes in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, and since it's an MMO, these are the fairly classic DPS, Tank, and Healer. However, each class has two specs, which significantly change how they play. Of course, all of them have their strengths and weaknesses, so it's best to understand how they work as soon as possible.

We created this tier list to help you shine in PvE, but remember that it's not absolute. While some classes are indeed better than others, either solo or in a group, keep in mind that Blue Protocol rewards skill above all else. So even if you choose a C tier spec, you can perform just as well as someone who picked a S tier spec!

And before you start your journey in Regnus, why not grab yourself some free goodies? We've got a list of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance codes ready and waiting for you!

That being said, let's dive into our Blue Protocol: Star Resonance tier list, ranked from S to C tier. Or click the links below to skip ahead: