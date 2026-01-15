Blue Protocol: Star Resonance tier list (January 2026)
Want to wade into battle with the best characters? Our Blue Protocol: Star Resonance tier list is here to help make that even easier for you.
Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is an MMORPG adventure where you can explore a vast, open world freely. In this anime-styled fantasy game, you can create your own character using an extensive customisation system, choose your class, battle monsters, and team up with other players from around the globe. You can even just chill with your guild buddies at the town's fair.
There are 8 classes in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, and since it's an MMO, these are the fairly classic DPS, Tank, and Healer. However, each class has two specs, which significantly change how they play. Of course, all of them have their strengths and weaknesses, so it's best to understand how they work as soon as possible.
We created this tier list to help you shine in PvE, but remember that it's not absolute. While some classes are indeed better than others, either solo or in a group, keep in mind that Blue Protocol rewards skill above all else. So even if you choose a C tier spec, you can perform just as well as someone who picked a S tier spec!
And before you start your journey in Regnus, why not grab yourself some free goodies? We've got a list of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance codes ready and waiting for you!
That being said, let's dive into our Blue Protocol: Star Resonance tier list, ranked from S to C tier. Or click the links below to skip ahead:
S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
1
S Tier
The Beat Performer is the best Healer in the game and one of the best classes thanks to its versatility, hence why it places so high on our Blue Protocol: Star Resonance tier list. The Dissonance spec is especially powerful since its healing skills are linked to the damage dealt. It also buffs its allies, meaning every team should have one.Iado Slash – Stormblade
A powerful DPS that relies on Critical Chance. It deals a lot of damage to single targets, making it the perfect choice for bosses and elite enemies. Timing is essential, though, so it's not for everyone.Wild Pack – Marksman
A ranged DPS class mixing bow attacks and summons, and is really easy and safe to play. Wild Pack can summon wolves that deal consistent damage, making it a great choice for players who like to stay at a safe distance from the battlefield.
2
A Tier
The Wind Knight class is a bit hard to master, but both of its specs are really powerful. Vanguard deals strong AoE and single-target damage, while Skyward specialises in aerial combat. This spec is not beginner-friendly, though, as it require to manage multiple resources and cooldown sets to truly shine.Earthfort and Block – Heavy Guardian
Heavy Guardian is the best Tank, but it requires some upgrades as it's quite slow. The Earthfort spec is perfect for protecting the team and keeping allies alive, while still dealing respectable damage. Block offers the strongest damage reduction and is fairly straightforward to play, but it's a less reliable DPS option.Concerto – Beat Performer
Just like Dissonance, this spec focuses on healing and buffs. However, it doesn't deal a lot of damage, making it a pure, old-school support spec. Easier to play and safer for those who don't want to take risks.Lifebind – Verdant Oracle
Another beginner-friendly healer. Easy to learn, it heals the party over time and offers defensive buffs. A solid pick at any stage of the game.Shield - Shield Knight
A fairly solid Tank with high HP and strong flexibility, making it perfect for team play. It becomes even better after a few updates.
3
B Tier
The Moonstrike spec can deal good single-target and AoE damage, but it relies heavily on its gear. This makes it less reliable than the Iado Slash spec.Icicle and Frostbeam – Frost Mage
A magic class specialised in... well, freezing everyone, as its name suggests. Icicle focuses on single-target damage and party buffs, while Frost Beam deals AoE damage and is ideal for farming. Perfect for those who like to hang back, but you still need to manage cooldowns carefully.Recovery – Shield Knight
A good self-healing Tank, meaning it's great for bosses and elite enemies. However, it needs to be paired with strong DPS since it doesn't deal much damage.
4
C Tier
The Smite spec combines healing, shields, and damage, but needs a long cast time. It resembles the Dissonance spec but is unfortunately less effective.Falconry - Marksman
Like Wild Pack, Falconry relies on summoned animals and fights alongside falcons in the air. It sounds cool, but it requires very strong stats to truly shine, especially Crit, which makes it less appealing than Wild Pack overall.
And with that, we come to the end of our Blue Protocol: Star Resonance tier list. We hope it helps! Likewise, if you're playing any other similar games, we've got you covered there, too. Check out our Raven 2 tier list and Seal of Fate tier list.