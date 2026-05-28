Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Season 3 launches with Fairy Tail collaboration

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Launching on May 28

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Season 3 is now underway

Prepare for Fairy Tail collaboration, Twin Striker class, and new maps

Engage with fresh new social and customisation features

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is kicking off Season 3 with a major Fairy Tail crossover event running from May 28 through June 30. Alongside the anime collaboration, players can also expect new maps, dungeons, social features, and an entirely new class to master across PC and mobile.

Since launching in 2025, A Plus Japan has positioned Blue Protocol: Star Resonance as a cross-platform MMORPG where players can explore sprawling environments, engage in co-op raids, and complete daily quests while shaping their own legend in the world of Regnus. We were impressed with the game at launch in our Blue Protocol: Star Resonance review, and this latest update looks to expand the experience even further with new gameplay systems and limited-time Fairy Tail crossover content.

A Fairy Tail collaboration

Following its Shangri-La Frontier crossover earlier this spring, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is launching another major anime collaboration with Fairy Tail, featuring limited-time events and exclusive content through the end of June.

For a limited time, Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia — commonly referred to by fans as “NaLU” — will join as special Battle Imagines that you can use in combat.

The crossover update also introduces event-exclusive bosses, new rewards, and six additional dungeons designed for both solo players and co-op groups. Fresh maps filled with secrets and combat encounters will also be available throughout the event period.

A brand new Class

Besides the appearance of Fairy Tail’s most popular romantic pairing, Season 3’s update introduces a significant expansion in gameplay and player interaction. This comes in the form of a new class: Twin Striker.

Twin Striker is an explosive high-octane DPS class for those of you who love maintaining combos and executing rapid skills in the throes of combat. Want our advice? Keep your combos going for a constant flurry of new skills, and fill the Crimson Gauge faster to unleash massive attacks.

Check out how each class stacks up against each other with our Blue Protocol: Star Resonance class tier list.

New social and customisation options

Outside of combat, players can unlock a variety of themed cosmetics and housing decorations tied to the Fairy Tail event. Character customization continues to be a major focus for Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, with additional personalisation options arriving throughout the update.

Season 3 also adds a new Musician System, allowing players to perform together using instruments such as guitars, basses, keyboards, and drums. Players can form bands with friends, perform in-game, and participate in a more social side of Regnus beyond dungeon runs and raids.

All in all, Season 3 offers a strong mix of strategic combat, social experiences and brand new locations, giving both returning and new players plenty of new content to explore. Be on the look-out for more events, updates and exclusive content in the future.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android devices with full cross-platform play and progression.