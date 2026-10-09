Blue Protocol: Star Resonance celebrates its first anniversary with a "slime-y" new collab

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is celebrating its first anniversary

This includes a host of new content, including the new map of Montegnor Valley

Not to mention their latest confirmed collab with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

For the past year or so, one recently released MMORPG that's been making a name for itself has been Blue Protocol: Star Resonance. Heavily praised by our own Shaun Walton, it's now celebrating its first anniversary! And Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is doing so with its newest season, Lightchase Oath, that's out today!

Lightchase Oath comes packed with plenty of new content for you to sink your teeth into. You'll be able to explore the new map of Montegnor Valley, take on the latest modes and mini-games, not to mention a variety of challenges and the updated progression system with Talents and Psychoscopes.

Resonating with you

On top of that, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is continuing its trend of exciting anime collaborations, with the confirmation that the next series they touch on will be That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. While details are thin on the ground, the wacky and action-packed fantasy show should make for a natural fit.

Coming hot on the heels of my attendance at RuneFest 2026, it's been interesting getting back into the wider world of MMORPGs. And while I'd hesitate to really put them in the same genre, it's interesting to see that significant contrast between Western and Eastern expectations of what an MMO is.

For now though, as the follow-up to the equally popular Blue Protocol, it appears that Star Resonance is doing well in attracting a broad multiplatform audience. I'll certainly be interested to see whether their trend of anime collaborations continues as well into their second year of service!

But if you fancy something a little less current, but no less fun and fast-paced, why not check out our review of Lara Croft and The Temple of Osiris, as Feral Interactive ports the cult-classic twin-stick shooter to mobile?