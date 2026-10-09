Door Kickers 2 brings tense tactical action to get your blood pumping on Android

Door Kickers 2: Task Force North brings more up-close-and-personal tactical action to mobile

Plan your moves, execute them and adapt with your force of operators in Nowheraki

Play as different factions with varied play-styles and equipment to pick from

Ever since the first Modern Warfare introduced a generation of kids to the SAS, tactical warfare has become a surprisingly prominent niche. No strafing or bunny hopping here, just slow, methodical room clearing. And if you're looking to have that particular itch scratched on mobile, then Door Kickers 2 is for you!

Now available for pre-registration on Android, Door Kickers 2 is an innovative strategy game that has you controlling a small squad of operators stationed in the country of Nowheraki. You direct them from a top-down perspective, choosing all their moves while being able to pause the game at any time and readjust. The only rule? No take-backs, and it'll require innovative thinking to predict where and when your enemy will pop up.

Crew expendable

Now, speaking as someone who takes the 'stealth is optional' approach, I can definitely see the appeal in Door Kickers even if it's not personally for me. But I do like the mix of real-time with a pause functionality, as it makes it a lot more approachable than something like, say, SWAT and its dozens of sub-menus for asking your teammates to scratch their butts.

And it's not just your typical 'operators' to pick from, as you'll have access to the U.S. Army Rangers, CIA Special Activities Division and even the Nowheraki SWAT, all of whom have their own distinct equipment and fighting styles. With pre-registration now open, if you're at all interested in hardcore, tactical gameplay, Door Kickers 2: Task Force North for Android is one to watch!

Meanwhile, if you're looking for other, more traditional takes on the strategy format, why not check out some of our lists for our choice picks? Our list of the best strategy games on Android features everything from more intimate squad-based tactics to grand, world-spanning campaigns of conquest for you to take on.