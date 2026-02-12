Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers taps into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 for a side-by-side collab

Welcome to the Restless Ocean

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers is heading into familiar territory with a new crossover tied to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, arriving just ahead of the show’s February 27th premiere.

The limited-time event, The Restless Ocean, runs from March 2nd through May 11th and brings an original story campaign into the strategy MMO, pulling players into a Monarch investigation centred around a newly emerging threat known as Titan X.

Rather than dropping a single mission or cosmetic set, the event unfolds through a series of map events and objectives set across the Siren Isles. Titan X’s sudden appearance pushes players into new encounters, with exclusive rewards and a recruitable monster tied to the collaboration.

The story runs alongside the TV series, adding a bit of narrative momentum to the usual base-building and territory fights, especially as new objectives begin to reshape how you move around familiar zones.

Alongside the story content, the collaboration brings themed login rewards, fresh map activities, and a dedicated event hub that tracks your progress through the campaign. There’s also a constant flow of limited-time tasks and bonuses tied to exploration. So, you’ve got plenty of reason to check back even if you’ve drifted away from the Siren Isles for a hiatus.

For those unfamiliar with Titan Chasers, it is a 4X MMO strategy game where you explore a monster-infested archipelago, build squads of Chasers, and capture superspecies using Monarch technology. You’ll upgrade outposts, form alliances, and send teams out on tactical RPG-style expeditions to deal with creatures like Skullcrawlers and Mother Longlegs.

The Monsterverse looms over it all, with Godzilla and Kong constantly making their presence felt in a world that clearly never belonged to humanity. If you’re thinking about jumping in while the event’s active, it might be worth brushing up on our Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers beginner’s guide first.