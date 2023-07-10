Pokemon Go is launching the Catching Z's event to celebrate the new Pokemon Sleep app

While there may be only a few more days to go until Pokémon Go’s 7th-anniversary event comes to an end, Niantic has ensured that trainers are entertained around the clock. The franchise’s next game, Pokémon Sleep will launch anytime now, with an event specifically designed for it in Pokémon Go.

Coupled with the launch of Pokémon Sleep is Pokémon Go Plus +, which will let players track their sleep using a single button. But before all that begins, the Catching Some Z’s event will go live in the AR game, between July 15th at 10:00 am to July 16th at 8:00 pm local time. Over the weekend, trainers can participate in numerous activities which provide multiple rewards and encounters.

A bunch of Pokémon like Abra, Jigglypuff, Mareep, Teddisura, and Slakoth will frequent the wilds more often, players should keep their eyes out for the special new debutant – Komala. The Drowsing Pokémon joins the game at the perfect time and will be available alongside Snorlax wearing a nightcap.

Besides this, the event will feature Special Research that employs all the new in-game mechanics. Pokémon Go Plus + will allow trainers to play Pokémon Go without even removing their phones from their pockets. The auto-throw function uses Poké Balls to catch Pokémon automatically, while the auto-spin function does the job at PokéStops.

All that needs to be done in order to use this functionality is a simple pairing of apps. Once done, players can also begin tracking their sleep by placing their smartphones next to their pillows. For more in-depth knowledge about the Pokémon Sleep app, refer to the official website.

No such event is complete without new avatar items. Trainers will be able to dress up in adorable Snorlax Onesies with a Snorlax Pattern Night Cap to complete the set.

Get ready to nap with your favourite Pokémon by downloading Pokémon Go now for free.