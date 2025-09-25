Blue Archive steams forward with the Highlander Railroad Runaway Incident update

Where did the train go?

Three new characters join the fray

Band together to find the missing train

New railroad construction minigame also added

Blue Archive is back on track with a brand new update, and this one takes you straight into the chaos of the Highlander Railroad Academy. The Highlander Railroad Runaway Incident: And the Train Disappeared update is now live on iOS and Android, and it introduces new recruitable students, a story event full of missing trains and mysteries, plus a fresh minigame to sink into.

Three students take the lead in Blue Archive’s latest update: Hikari, Nozomi, and Aoba. Hikari boosts allies with smart support skills that make costly EX abilities easier to fire off, while Nozomi charges into battle with a devastating line attack that can be stacked for extra power. Aoba can be obtained by clearing the Central Control Centre Planning Office stage for free.

But you obviously want to know more about the Highlander railroad Railway Incident story. In this event, you’ll see the Highlander Railroad Academy’s students as they try to track down a missing train and complete a high-stakes transportation mission. There are a lot of special rewards waiting for you at the station.

Alongside the story chapters, there’s also a new puzzle-based railroad construction minigame to dive into. Collect enough Highlander Stickers and you’ll be able to get your hands on this activity, where solving track layouts earns you round rewards to help fuel your progress. Archive Recruitment has also been expanded, giving you the freedom to pick your own target student for the first time.