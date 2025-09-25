Petit Planet is HoYoverse's latest sim that'll soon cosy up into our lives, with CBT sign-ups now open

And it's dubbed the Cosiness Test, too

HoYoverse has been incredibly busy lately, and they seem to be pretty hell-bent on giving us a heart attack with these sudden announcements. The welcome surprise that was Honkai: Nexus Anima ended August with a bang last month - and now, the studio's not letting September get away without dropping another bomb on us in the form of Petit Planet.

The adorable life sim is officially opening sign-ups for its aptly dubbed "Cosiness Test" today, and my goodness is it cosy. With the new trailer, you can clearly see how much good vibes the sim's got packed, complete with wholesome mini-games, multiplayer activities, and friendly neighbours smiling and waving at you from every corner.

It's not hard to see its appeal, especially with the lovely music and charming visuals (although I do have mixed feelings about the shock value of the MC seemingly jabbing a crab with a pair of pliers from the get-go).

In any case, there are flying cars, planet-hopping shenanigans, and campfires under the stars - not to mention lots of fishing. And with a tagline like "Weave Your Dreams Beneath the Stars", you can pretty much tell how this idyllic adventure could be the perfect way to wind down after a long and hard day.

At the moment, it's been confirmed to launch on both PC and mobile, and if you're keen on getting first dibs, you can sign up from the official website to throw your name in the hat. It'll be available on iOS and on PC at the moment, and you'll need to log in using your HoYoverse account.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.