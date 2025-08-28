Blue Archive swings for the fences with the Pray-Ball! event

New characters in a baseball-themed story

Blue Archive is stepping up to the plate with its latest update, Pray-Ball! Swing for the Grand Slam! Now live on iOS and Android, the update brings a new story event, fresh recruitments, and plenty of rewards for you to chase. If you’ve been waiting for more reasons to dive back in after Secret Midnight Party, this one’s got a mix of narrative, strategy, and collectible bonuses.

Two new students are front and centre this time in Blue Archive’s latest update. Sumire (Part-Timer) joins the roster with skills that make her a heavy hitter. Her EX Skill targets a single enemy with Weakness Detection, then follows up with damage based on her ATK up to 240 times.

Rei, on the other hand, specialises in circular area attacks, offering a reliable option for taking down groups. Both students are available in the latest recruitment event running until September 8th, with boosted rates that give you a better shot at adding them to your squad.

The headline feature is, of course, the Pray-Ball! Swing for the Grand Slam! story event. It follows Rei and Sumire as they investigate a case tied to the Corgi Heroes baseball team, combining school-life charm with high-stakes competition.

Before you go on, check out this list of redeemable Blue Archive codes to get some freebies!Clearing story chapters and quests earns you event points and items like the Cheering Balloon, which can be exchanged for rewards. Event challenges also offer 50 Pyroxenes per cleared stage, with the ultimate prize being five Secret Tech Note Fragments for those who conquer the EX Stage. And to top it off, you’ve got some summer-themed events and challenges to enjoy too.

