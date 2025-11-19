Avernum 4: Greed and Glory is heading to iPad very soon

The countdown begins

Avernum 4: Greed and Glory is coming to iPad after PC launch

It is rebuilt on a new engine with more quests and dungeons

The launch date is confirmed for December 3rd

Spiderweb Software has been doing its own thing for decades now, putting out the sort of RPGs that feel like they were bottled in a different era, and Avernum 4: Greed and Glory is their latest time capsule, cracking open again. The remake has already landed on PC and Mac, and now the iPad release is lined up for early December, a welcome return to mobile for a series that’s practically part of indie-RPG folklore.

If you saw the announcement back in September, you’ll remember that this isn’t just a tidy visual upgrade. Greed and Glory was rebuilt in a fresh engine, with cleaner art, more readable UI, and a pile of new quests and dungeons stitched into the world.

It’s still very much Avernum, though – that strange, sprawling underground nation where everything feels like it’s barely holding together. Cavern cities hang on by a thread, monsters lurk in corners you didn’t realise were corners, and the politics… well, let’s just say you won’t be short on problems to solve the moment you arrive.

You step in as a not-quite-prepared hero just as something unpleasant starts creeping through the realm, and the remake gives you plenty of room to dig into it. There are more than 20 brand new questlines woven through the original story, plus extra dungeons that feel like they’ve always been part of the map.

Combat keeps that classic Spiderweb flavour, turn-based scraps where positioning actually matters, spell synergies can get messy in the best way, and party building is half the fun. If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to disappear into a big, traditional fantasy RPG on a tablet again, this one should scratch the itch nicely.

Avernum 4: Greed and Glory arrives on iPad on December 3rd. And if you want more tactical fare to chew on while you wait, check out our list of the best turn-based games on mobile!