Blue Archive's Main Story Part One: Final Episode continues with Chapter 2: Operational Plan: Nisir’s Summit next week

It’s been a few days since the beginning of the end in Blue Archive, as Main Story Part One’s final episode launched. Titled Where All Miracles Begin, the entire storyline is divided into four segments, which will run until early September. It’s already time to carry forward the tale as Nexon’s upcoming update introduces Final Episode Chapter 2: Operational Plan: Nisir’s Summit.

Blue Archive kicked off this grand finale with Operation Recapture Schale, which perfectly set the stage for Chapter 2. Available until August 8th, Nisir’s Summit dives into pure chaos as an otherworldly threat has come to Kivotos. An intense battle awaits players, with foes that aren’t even from the planet.

The new event will see players form squads who must take on six raid bosses including Chroma Perorodzilla and Chroma Binah. Victors will be showered with rewards like Pyroxenes, Recruitment Tickets, and Elephs. And if that’s not enough, then use these Blue Archive coupon codes for a bunch of extra freebies!

Meanwhile, the update will also introduce a highly anticipated student from Trinity General School. Mika joins the game as a Striker who will be available through Fest Recruitment. Mika will debut during quite a difficult period and rightfully so because her EX Skill is capable of dealing insane damage based on her own attack as well as the enemy’s health. She’s gonna be pretty handy during the raid battles.

That’s not all because Nexon is giving away loads of goodies when Chapter 2 releases. Players logging in between August 1st and 11th will receive 10 Free Recruitment Tickets every day. Those that continue doing so until the 22nd will additionally earn a 10-Recruitment Ticket as well as 10x Super Fusion Keystones.

There are still a few days left to complete Operation Recapture Schale before Operational Plan: Nisir’s Summit launches. Get ready for Blue Archive’s grand finale by downloading the game now for free.