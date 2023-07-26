Onmyoji releases new Shikigami SP Greenwarden Shishio in the Homecoming Odyssey update

NetEase Games has just released the July content update for the popular mobile RPG, Onmyoji, titled Homecoming Odyssey. The new patch introduces Shikigami SP Greenwarden Shishio as well as a thrilling new storyline. The trailer embedded below outlines all the new stuff coming to the game in this update.

Onmyoji’s latest update introduces the titular event, Homecoming Odyssey, which is a four-chapter main storyline that will unlock slowly. It tasks players with taking part in several different game modes, in which they can gather various valuable items that can be traded in for exclusive rewards.

During the event, players will be able to get their hands on Kisei’s new Gilded Gamer Skin, SSR/SP Summon Scroll, the Sylvan Fluorescence animated frame, Skill Daruma, limited Illustration, and Jade, amongst a tonne of other stuff.

Another event that’s just kicked off is the Forest’s Home-calling summoning event. It sees normal summons replaced by New Horizons and Vintage Classics variants, both of which have unique SP/SSR shikigami pools. Either can be selected for stage rewards, special stage rewards, and Memory Scrolls.

Players are guaranteed an SP/SSR Shikigami within their first 60 summons, without affecting the Unlucky Streak achievement series. For more of these characters, players can additionally use Mystery Amulets, Jades, and AR Amulets to summon 40 times during the summoning period.

Speaking of Memory Scrolls, the one for SP Greenwarden Shishio will remain available until August 15th. Players must participate in various matches in order to earn Scrolls Shards. Once the Memory Scroll is fixed, a random reward will be granted based on contribution ranking. The highest contributors will also receive shards of SP Greenwarden Shishio and event-limited frames.

Get your hands on the new Shikigami by downloading Onmyoji now for free.