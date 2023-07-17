Blue Archive's Where All Miracles Began episode will wrap up part one of the main storyline

Nexon has just dropped a massive announcement for Blue Archive fans as the popular JRPG is set to conclude the first phase of its storyline. A special webpage was revealed ahead of Main Story Part 1: Final Episode’s launch. It has been titled Where All Miracles Began and will be available in smaller segments beginnings July 21st.

Before Blue Archive’s current questline concludes, the studio will also release a roadmap with the entire update schedule charted out. The final episode for Main Story Part 1 will not be playable in one go, with the entire event spanning a couple of months. Where All Miracles Begin will slowly unfold from July 21st, all the way up to September 5th, through four riveting chapters that are bound to keep players hooked.

This big of an update would be incomplete without a livestream to share more details abouts what’s to come. Nexon plans to host one the day the event goes live, at 9:00 am UTC. It will be held on Blue Archive’s official YouTube channel and will include information about the Final Episode, alongside benefits and insights associated with it.

The countdown to the event has also begun, with a number of in-game celebrations already available. Players who manage to clear the Main Story Recollection Albums, including Justice Task Force and Eden Treaty before the finale airs, will be awarded with Coupons that can be exchanged for rewards like Credit Points, Beginner/Normal/Advanced Tactical Training Blu-ray Choice Ticket and Beginner/Normal/Advanced Tech Notes Choice Ticket.

In addition, everyone will also receive 1,200 Pyroxene for free on July 25th. Speaking of freebies, why don’t you check out this list of Blue Archive Coupon codes for July 2023?

Blue Archive’s main story begins wrapping up with Chapter One: Operation Recapture Schale, releasing on July 21st. Prepare for the event by downloading the game by clicking on your preferred link below.