Blue Archive celebrating half year anniversary with an abundance of free gifts

Popular anime tactical gacha RPG Blue Archive, developed by NAT GAMES, has announced a celebration of its 6 month anniversary. With this event comes a new system that will unlock rewards for players every day from now until May 3rd.

The basis of this event revolves around new illustration cards that you’ll unlock day by day, each featuring some new original art of your favourite characters from the game. As you reveal these cards, you’ll be given 155 Pyroxene, the in-game currency used primarily to roll for new characters using the gacha banners. To make it even more generous, if you happen to miss a day, you’ll be able to reveal the previous cards from past days to be sure you get all of the possible currency as long as you log in during this event period.

To access this event, you’ll want to tap on the top right of your home screen on the 0.5-Year Anniversary Countdown START button. From there, it’s just a matter of tapping on the cards available to you. As previously mentioned, each card is worth 155 Pyroxene, meaning that if you do manage to reveal every single one, you’ll end up with a total of 1200 Pyroxene, which is a ton of free rolls.

Alongside this generous helping of free currency, players will also receive a free appreciation gift in their mailbox that features another 600 Pyroxene and a daily gift of 120 free energy to use as you see fit, handed out each day across the event. With all of these handouts, there’s never been a better time to try out Blue Archive or return to it if you ended up drifting off.

And if you’re looking to do so, you can find Blue Archive for free on both the App Store as well as Google Play, so strike while the iron’s hot and take advantage of this generous helping of premium currency!