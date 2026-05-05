Bleach Soul Resonance tier list (May 2026)

The world doesn't revolve around Ichigo alone - let our Bleach Soul Resonance tier list help you figure out which ones you should invest in to build the ultimate squad.

Updated on May 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.0.2 - Latest Addition: Szayelaporro Grantz

With their interesting special techniques and Bankai, each character in Bleach: Soul Resonance is a good representative of how they actually are in the manga/anime. We all love Ichigo, but there are some that are not as prominent in the manga as they are in Soul Resonance.

This Bleach Soul Resonance tier list will shed some light on which characters are the best. Now, it might sound fun, but it's not that easy. Drop rates are insanely low for SSRs (especially for Ichigo - Bankai). But let's set that aside for now and dive into the list. Who knows? You might be lucky enough to get him on your first try, in which case, you're set!

Bleach Soul Resonance tier list

In this article, you can learn which of the SSRs are excellent, but also which of the SRs are worth investing in, since these are the ones you will max out first.

I would recommend you save your Spiritual Jade for summoning in the Limited Time gacha - that's where some of the strongest characters will appear. You want to try getting at least one copy of them. If you manage to get 80 pulls, you will get the character guaranteed.

And if you need more resources to help you out, our Bleach Soul Resonance codes should do the trick.

Now let's dive into the actual tiers!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.