Bleach Soul Resonance tier list (May 2026)
| Bleach: Soul Resonance
The world doesn't revolve around Ichigo alone - let our Bleach Soul Resonance tier list help you figure out which ones you should invest in to build the ultimate squad.
Updated on May 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.0.2 - Latest Addition: Szayelaporro Grantz
With their interesting special techniques and Bankai, each character in Bleach: Soul Resonance is a good representative of how they actually are in the manga/anime. We all love Ichigo, but there are some that are not as prominent in the manga as they are in Soul Resonance.
This Bleach Soul Resonance tier list will shed some light on which characters are the best. Now, it might sound fun, but it's not that easy. Drop rates are insanely low for SSRs (especially for Ichigo - Bankai). But let's set that aside for now and dive into the list. Who knows? You might be lucky enough to get him on your first try, in which case, you're set!
Bleach Soul Resonance tier listIn this article, you can learn which of the SSRs are excellent, but also which of the SRs are worth investing in, since these are the ones you will max out first.
I would recommend you save your Spiritual Jade for summoning in the Limited Time gacha - that's where some of the strongest characters will appear. You want to try getting at least one copy of them. If you manage to get 80 pulls, you will get the character guaranteed.
And if you need more resources to help you out, our Bleach Soul Resonance codes should do the trick.
Now let's dive into the actual tiers!
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S tier
- Sosuke Aizen
- Gin Ichimaru
- Soi Fon
- Ichigo Kurosaki - Bankai
- Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck
- Kisuke Urahara
- Mayuri Kurotsuchi
- Toshiro Hitsugaya
Bankai Ichigo is the best character in this Bleach Soul Resonance tier list, hands down. He can release his Hollow powers; plus, his technique is also strong, since it's Getsuga Tensho.
Urahara is the next best thing after Bankai Ichigo. His damage is off the charts, and his play style is a lot more relaxed than Ichigo's. He can also buff his team with his Passive, since every use of his skills grants a stacking Reishi Analysis.
A tier
- Kenpachi Zaraki
- Szayelaporro Grantz
- Byakuya Kuchiki
- Yoruichi Shihoin
- Kaname Tosen
- Rangiku Matsumoto
- Ikkaku Madarame
- Yachiru Kusajishi
Byakuya is the brother of Rukia (for those who aren't familiar with Bleach), and he has one of the most insane skills in the lore - he wields Senbonzakura, which is one of the most beautiful skills. The Thousand Blade Funeral is very strong - it could even be S-tier in some situations.
Yachiru is a member of the 11th Division lieutenant, oftentimes seen next to Kenpachi (one of the best characters to exist in Bleach). She is a support in Bleach Soul Resonance, and she can deal AoE damage on top of boosting allies' damage. She is great since she can spectate, and all you have to do is switch her in and back out.
B tier
- Sajin Komamura
- Rukia Kuchiki
- Yasutora Sado (Chad)
- Ichigo Kurosaki - Shikai
- Orihime Inoue
- Uryu Ishida
- Ururu Tsumugiya
Yasutora Sado (Chad) is solid - he can restore some of his HP with his Ultimate, and he is also able to survive quite well. Just like in the manga, he is a "tank" who can fight. He can also displace enemies, since his Technique has some CC.
Orihime is the support - of course she is. She can provide a shield that blocks some damage. With her Ultimate, she will heal allies, which is super useful in battle. If you don't have any better supports, make sure to use Orihime because you never know when that additional heal will come in handy.
C tier
- Ichigo Kurosaki - Initial
- Renji Abarai
- Nemu Kurotsuchi
The moment you start playing, you'll unlock Ichigo Kurosaki - Initial. As you will see from the first few stages, he's really weak - he's nothing compared to Shikai Ichigo. That's how it is in the manga too, which is why he ranks this way. Alongside him, we have Renji, one of my personal favourite characters, who is also (sadly) pretty weak.
If you get Renji early on, you can use him, since he's solid, but he will fall off. As for Nemu, she's just not worth deploying. Her kit is weak, so don't waste any resources on her. Instead, it's better to invest in Ururu since you also get her from the story mode.
Now, if you'd love to tweak your character lineup across other genres some more, have a look at our Overfield tier list and Magic Journey: War of Heroes tier list too!