Bleach: Soul Resonance is planning for a global launch later this year

After a successful run in Japan, Bleach: Soul Resonance is finally heading west. Crunchyroll Games and A Plus Japan have joined forces for a global rollout of the RPG adaptation of Tite Kubo’s classic anime, complete with high-stakes swordplay and all the cinematic flair in English this time.

You're not just watching Bleach through cutscenes with some standard RPG action sprinkled in between. Soul Resonance aims to recreate the anime’s magic by placing you inside the familiar chaos of Karakura Town and the Soul Society. Each chapter carries the same emotion as the series, be it Ichigo’s first tussle with Hollows or other larger iconic battles.

Combat is built on a fluid blade-clash system, which is a mix of touch-based movement and reactive timing that lets you fight with your Zanpakuto in hand. Every swing carries tactile feedback, lending weight to each strike as you parry, counter, and unleash Bankai in the middle of a split-second duel. It’s quick, flashy, and looks to channel the sharp, cinematic energy the series is known for.

Character switching adds some tactical rhythm too, it seems. From what's available to peruse online, it definitely looks like you can weave together combos across multiple Soul Reapers, building synergy between attacks for bigger payoffs. The system’s designed for flow, switching mid-battle feels immediate, with each character’s skill set complementing the next.

Progression ties into a gacha-style summoning system, with an 80-draw guarantee for securing a favourite character, which are some pretty fair rates. There’s no concrete release window yet, but Soul Resonance is expected to arrive later this year. Pre-registrations are currently open, offering a few pre-launch rewards to give you a head start in the beginning.

