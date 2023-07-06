Bleach: Soul Revolution is an upcoming mobile RPG based on the superhit anime series

Nuverse, the minds behind extremely popular games like Marvel Snap, Mission EVO, and Ragnarok X: Next Generation, has just announced its latest mobile game. This time, they’re gamifying the legendary anime, Bleach. The studio has been officially licensed to create Bleach: Soul Revolution, which is set to be an RPG full of action and fighting elements, just like the TV series.

Bleach has been around for over two decades now, beginning with Tite Kubo releasing the first ever manga comic book back in 2001 in the Weekly Shonen Jump. Since then, the graph has only risen with over 120 million copies sold worldwide. The original TV adaptation came in 2004, followed by a second one, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War in 2022.

Soul Revolution aims to recreate this magic, offering players a chance to immerse themselves into the action-packed Bleach universe. The series is known for its unique characters that possess insane swordplay and other battle skills. Players will come across numerous characters from the show, which they must team up with to participate in battles.

Just like the anime, players will step into the shoes of the Zanpakuto-wielding Ichigo Kurosaki who embarks on a journey to save the world from the Hollows. The game will be like a trip down memory lane for fans, with each slash, each story beat, and each line of poetry coming straight from the show. It’ll look similar too as the title incorporates visuals from the Thousand-Year Blood War with some tweaks.

Similar to most Japanese serials, Soul Revolution will feature cel shading rendered graphics with hues matching that of the franchise’s colour palette. Gameplay wise there are systems in place to make combat feel more strategic rather than mindlessly slashing at enemies. But it still ensures that sword-fighting offers the same satisfaction as the show.

Bleach: Soul Revolution is currently targeting a 2024 launch. Visit the official website for more information.