Bleach: Soul Resonance launches globally today, bringing Ichigo's tale to mobile

Preferred Partner Feature

Out now

Bleach: Soul Resonance is now available worldwide

Experience classic moments from the popular series

Assemble teams of three and launch into iconic battles

Whenever the topic of big-name anime comes up, you will always hear people mention the same lot. Dragon Ball, One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist, etc. One that isn’t often mentioned in the same circles, but definitely should be, is Bleach. Happily, Bleach: Soul Resonance has launched globally and is ready to convert those uninitiated.

Soul Resonance is an action RPG that places you in the shoes of a variety of characters from the popular show as you pull off iconic moves in fast-paced combat. If you are worried about quality, just bear in mind that over 15 million people joined pre-registration, which is an astonishing number.

You will venture through the story of Bleach, taking on memorable fights and moments from the show. There are 17 characters to build your team from at launch, including Byakuya Kuchiki, Kisuke Urahara, and, of course, Ichigo Kurosaki. Even more exciting for us is that our personal favourite, Ury? Ishida, is there.

Your task is to form a team of three from these iconic names and jump into some famous fights, darting around the arena and switching between your characters as you rack up those combos, enjoying the excellent visual effects. There will, of course, be more characters from the series added as time goes by, each with their own unique combat styles.

Whilst that may set off alarm bells for some, let me reassure you that these banners have an 80-draw guarantee. So you will definitely have yourself an SSR within that many pulls. You will also be picking up stamps that you can use to beef up your characters with bonuses such as extra damage. There are others, but who needs support when you can just smack something really, really hard with your Bankai?

If you’d like to join the action then you can download Bleach: Soul Resonance now for free from the App Store and Google Play.