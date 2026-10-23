Bleach Mirrors High, the upcoming anime RPG, unveils its cast, including all-new original characters

Bleach Mirrors High has confirmed its full cast for the upcoming mobile spinoff

The core cast and many Soul Society favourites make a return, alongside a debuting original cast

Meanwhile, there're some dark horse fan favourites, with Bambietta and Grimmjow

Like any good anime, Bleach by Tite Kubo has a cast that's as sprawling as its story. And now the upcoming mobile RPG Bleach Mirrors High has unveiled who'll be making the cut! But more interesting than just returning, familiar faces are the original suite of characters joining the lineup.

In terms of returning cast members, the likes of Ichigo, Uryu Ishida, Rukia and Chad are all confirmed to appear, alongside many of Soul Society's finest (and Mayuri Kurotsuchi), as well as a dark horse addition with Bambietta Basterbine. It's particularly notable because Bleach Mirrors High is set in the aftermath of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc that saw Bleach roaring back to popularity.

OC doughnut steal

Of course, the ones you'll be most interested in are the original characters central to the plot of Bleach Mirrors High. These Soul Reaper Trainees consist of Naru Jurinna, Giro Hando and Maiko Tokishima, all of whom will make significant appearances throughout the game.

It'll be interesting to see how some of the returning characters make an appearance in-game, considering we have the likes of Grimmjow and the aforementioned Bambietta. Although they may just be out-of-canon appearances, I'm intrigued to know if it's something more.

As for the final two characters to keep an eye on, Shirin Migishima and Shirane Sanari are your two playable characters. To what degree they differ in terms of personality and powers is something you'll just have to jump into Bleach Mirrors High to find out for yourself, so pre-register now to dive right in when it launches later this month!

In the meantime, if you want to tide yourself over ahead of the official launch of Bleach Mirrors High, why not check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our picks?