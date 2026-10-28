VAMPIR, Netmarble’s vampire-themed MMORPG, is now live on mobile and PC

Preferred Partner Feature

There will be blood!

Fight alongside vampires in a dark, blood-soaked world

Choose from five distinct damage-dealer classes

Battle rivals in cross-server clan contests

In perfect timing for Halloween, Netmarble has launched its gothic MMORPG VAMPIR, bringing its dark fantasy world to mobile and PC devices worldwide.

Set against a backdrop of scorched earth and ash, VAMPIR casts players as vampires on a journey of revenge and salvation in a dark fantasy world shaped by rival bloodlines and religious forces.

As a vampire, blood-draining serves as an essential gameplay mechanic for restoring HP, as well as earning buffs and EXP. And whilst it might seem a little gratuitous, just remember your victims are religious zealots hell-bent on wiping out your kind. So there’s no need to feel guilty!

Players can choose from five classes, covering ranged, skirmisher, mage, and assassin types. And, with blood-draining and other mechanics handling healing, there is no Healer class; only damage-dealers with a unique method for inflicting carnage.

Features to sink your teeth into

To accommodate different playerstyles, VAMPIR separates progression and competition into their own distinct spaces: individual servers provide a conflict-free zone to focus on character progression, whilst Gehenna, an inter-server battlefield, is available for PvP combat.

Clan War of Occupation adds an additional layer of competition, where players can earn rewards based on their contributions in battle, ensuring there’s still something to gain even if you end up on the losing side.

Progression isn’t limited to combat and resource gathering, either. Players can earn a set amount of Diamonds through field gameplay each week, providing a means for obtaining resources and equipment via the game’s Shop. This ensures free-to-play players can stay competitive based on the time they invest in the game.

A “Care Points” feature offers further support by granting more points for lower-grade summon results, helping players reach the guaranteed high-value reward sooner even when their summons fall short of their expectations.

If you’re ready for a darker MMORPG experience to celebrate Halloween, you can download VAMPIR for free on the App Store, Google Play and Epic Games Store.