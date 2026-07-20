Bleach Mirrors High gives players character and weapon customisation

Bleach Mirrors High has unveiled some new details

It boasts in-depth customisation for your character and weapon

The gameplay is largely card and combo-based

You might remember that, at the end of last year, we covered Bleach Mirrors High's announcement. Back then, we didn't have all that much information to go on, leaving Iwan to speculate as to what sort of game it might be. Fast forward to today, and we've finally got some more details.

And, as Mr Morris theorised, it does appear to be an action RPG of sorts, right down to the avatar customisation. It looks pretty in-depth too, with options for hair, face, body, eyes, and offering a wide colour palette. If I can create a Frankenstein-like creation, count me in. It's not just your appearance either. Your trusty weapon is also customisable with various blades, guards and hilts to choose from alongside fancy decoration and effects for some additional flair.

However, it doesn't seem like you'll head into battle alone, with Bleach Mirrors allowing you to form a team of three. Then, using cards, you can unleash a string of different combos that, when chained together, can unleash devastating Link Attacks. It's all intended to be appropriately stylish, as most anime fans would probably hope for.

It looks promising, yet I remain a sceptic

Alongside these details, Bandai Namco also released an overview trailer, which you can check out above. Since Bleach isn't one of the seven anime I've watched in my life, I can't comment on whether this'll excite fans or not. However, with the unpleasant taste of Digimon Up still in my mouth, I can't help but be slightly sceptical about another mobile release from Bandai Namco. That said, I'd happily be proven wrong. In fact, I'd prefer to be.

Bleach Mirrors High is expected to release sometime this summer, with no specific release date announced just yet. Do stay tuned, though; we'll let you know as soon as there are any developments. In the meantime, check out this list of the best ARPGs available for Android.