Angry Birds 2's Flocktober Sticker Album lets you earn boosts and other rewards

Angry Birds 2 is getting its own cosy autumn event

The Flocktober Sticker Album has you filling your album by completing levels

Earn a special avatar, andBird Boost upgrades to help you out with tricky levels!

Angry Birds 2 is Rovio's flagship, and if you're a fan of Angry Birds, you've more than likely been playing it a great deal. So what better way to celebrate the autumn than jumping into their new, cosy fall event, with the Flocktober Sticker Album? Available from now until December 18th!

If you know how sticker albums work in other games, then this is going to be familiar enough to you. The Flocktober Sticker Album has you jump into different modes and levels, completing tasks and collecting the stickers as you go, all putting them together in one album to get rewards.

Stick to it

'What kind of rewards?' I hear you ask, well, completing a sticker album once will net you not just a new avatar, but also Bird Boosts. These upgrades give you a big uptick in Bird Power and will help with even the trickiest of levels.

Fortunately, if you're a completionist, or just a frequent player of Angry Birds 2, you'll also be in luck. Completing a single album multiple times will also net you a variety of other rewards, including more powerful Bird Boosts to help you out even further.

For Angry Birds 2 players, this'll be a small but exciting event to jump into, with so many years of content updates under their belt if you're just starting off it may be a bit of a challenge to wrap your head around. But once you manage to hit level 32 on the world map, you'll be able to jump in and give Flocktober Sticker Album a go for yourself.

In the meantime, once you've had a go at that, you may find yourself looking for others to play. So why not dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our other choice picks?