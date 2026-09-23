Black Desert Mobile introduces Moonlight Festival packed with rewards for you to earn

Black Desert Mobile is hosting a new event marking the Moonlight Festival

It sees you earning Moonlight Fragments to grow your pass through phases of the moon

Each phase offers a boost to combat EXP, and rewards once all eight stages are complete

One benefit of so many games being built for audiences around the globe is that you get extra goodies from seasonal events! And with the Moon Festival underway in countries such as China, Black Desert Mobile is getting in on the festivities. Black Desert Mobile has kicked off its own Moonlight Festival that's packed with rewards for you to earn!

The Moonlight Festival will run for three weeks until October 13th, and tasks you with completing special missions and other tasks to earn Moonlight Fragments. These fragments can then be used to grow the moon of the event pass through eight separate phases, each with their own series of rewards and a boost to your combat EXP.

Light me up

You can also earn Moonlight Fragments simply by logging in, or throughout several other festive sub-events taking place over the next three weeks. It makes earning rewards surprisingly easy, even if you're just checking in for 60 minutes each day!

The items on offer certainly make for enticing reading too. Everything from Voidsent Eyes to Chaos Elements and Co-op Rush Scrolls is on offer for completing all the stages of the moon pass, and all are well worth working towards.

Again, one of the benefits of games like Black Desert Mobile originating from overseas is that we get something different to the usual surge of Halloween and Christmas events back-to-back. And while I certainly would have liked to have seen what Black Desert Mobile did for All Hallows' Eve, this Moonlight Festival is the next best thing!

While Black Desert Mobile may be one of the most popular portable smartphone MMORPGs out there, it's far from the only one. Check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft for our choice pick of those which we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a true titan of the genre.