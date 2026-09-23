Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom lets you blast your enemies Space Marine-style, out now

Time to purge some heretics in Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom, now on mobile

Take on the forces of Chaos in this faithful mobile translation of the hit boomer shooter

Stomp around as Malum Caedo and explore a refreshingly retro take on the 40k franchise

While I'm a fan of Warhammer 40,000, the dour nature of it gets on my nerves nowadays. There's only so often you can see people in power armour doing their best Game of Thrones dialogue. Fortunately, Boltgun Boom is now available on iOS and Android to bring the franchise back to its roots with a best-in-class boomer shooter!

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom puts you in the shoes of Malum Caedo, a veteran Space Marine warrior fighting the daemonic forces of Chaos. It's up to you to deal with them the only way you know how: by destroying them with your vast array of weaponry, including your trusty chainsword and bolter, or just saving their head in with a power-armoured fist.

Let's Rock!

Boltgun Boom is a shameless throwback to the days of Warhammer old, with the enemy sprites rendered using actual tabletop models compressed into pixels. While the marketing has always said it was inspired by Doom, there's a more accurate comparison to be made to the likes of Quake or Monolith's cult-classic shooter Blood.

You'll race through arenas packed with enemies, cutting them down with a large amount of authentic Warhammer 40,000 weaponry, while also exploring the vast and imposing landscapes in your hunt to destroy your Chaotic foes.

More than that, Boltgun Boom has been rebuilt from the ground up for mobile. As stated by developers Nitro Games, this is not just a port of Auroch Digital's original, but a full-on mobile adaptation. So if you fancy taking fast-paced boomer shooter action into the palm of your hand, why not give Boltgun Boom a go?

And if you manage to still have an itchy trigger finger after playing it, you can always dig into our list of the best shooters on iOS for some of our other picks!