Black Desert Mobile's major update overhauls the Great Desert and introduces the most powerful Runes ever

The Great Desert is finally being unified in the latest update

Chaos-grade Runes, the highest tier ever, will be added

Graphics and memory optimisation changes are on the way

What Pearl Abyss outlined at Calpheon Ball is finally landing in Black Desert Mobile now. This update rolls out a reworked Great Desert, introduces Chaos-grade Runes, and lays early groundwork for the visual remaster teased for the future, all aimed at pushing the MMO’s upper layers forward rather than widening them sideways.

The most visible change is the Great Desert itself. What used to be split across three difficulty tiers is now a single, unified region, scaled to match how far Combat Power has climbed over time. Enemy strength stretches well beyond the old Shahzad range, turning the desert into a continuous endgame space rather than a ladder you step through and leave behind.

Progression inside that space has been adjusted accordingly. Monsters now drop Blessed Light and Fog Crystals directly, excavation yields more Edana’s Coins, and Ancient Seed is no longer confined to Hystria Ruins. The Wandering Merchant also joins the merged desert, reinforcing the idea that this is meant to be an active, repeatable region rather than a legacy zone you visit out of obligation.

That restructuring feeds straight into Chaos-grade Runes, now the highest tier available. These Runes are built on Primal foundations and upgraded using materials sourced from the Great Desert, tying character power tightly to the revamped region. So, if you’re deciding which classes gain the most from Chaos-grade upgrades, our Black Desert Mobile tier list is a useful place to recalibrate.

Alongside systemic changes, Pearl Abyss has also implemented an early graphics and memory optimisation pass. Large-scale encounters benefit from steadier performance, with improvements to frame stability and loading times setting the stage for the full remaster planned down the line.

To accompany the update, a three-week event series is now live, focusing on cooperative missions and guided progression across regions.

Before diving back in, it’s also worth checking the latest Black Desert Mobile codes to make sure you’re stocked for what the desert now demands.