Black Desert Mobile's new Ancient Anvil system set to significantly ease progression

Black Desert Mobile is easing the difficulty of enhancement with their new Ancient Anvil system

Failed enhancement attempts contribute to the gauge, which, when full, guarantees a successful attempt

To celebrate, four in-game events offer a variety of enhancement rewards, and up to 218,000 Restoration Scrolls

With any MMORPG, time is a major factor. Be that arranging dates and times for raids, finding a few hours to play after a busy day or, most notoriously, grinding your way through advancement systems. But in Black Desert Mobile on key mechanic is set to be eased significantly with the new Ancient Anvil system.

Like many MMORPGs, both mobile and otherwise, Black Desert Mobile can be a bit demanding of player time. And while that's arguably part of the point (and for some, the appeal) of the genre, it's never bad to ease the difficulty on something as crucial as the enhancement system.

As you might have guessed, the Ancient Anvil system does so by guaranteeing success after failed repeat enhancement attempts. Best of all, any failed attempts since July 1st last year will have already been applied to the Ancient Anvil gauge as it's introduced. So be sure to check in, because there's a chance you can nab a free enhancement!

Tweaking progression systems such as this is always risky. Especially since players who've stuck with it for a while can feel as if they've missed out. But I reckon that retroactive recognition will go some way to easing the pain for dedicated Black Desert Mobile fans.

In any case, there's also plenty of goodies for those making a return thanks to this tweak. Be sure to check in for four currently ongoing in-game events offering up to 218,000 Restoration Scrolls and a variety of other rewards to help with enhancement. Be sure to check out our Black Desert Mobile codes list to see which are still active for more goodies!

