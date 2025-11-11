Black Desert Mobile brings their latest Seoul saga to a thrilling conclusion in new update

Gotta' have Seoul

Black Desert Mobile is wrapping its Seol saga in its latest update

There's also news of the 2025 Calpheon Ball this December

And the upcoming 2025 Guild League Championship this November

Well, I think it's safe to say we're officially heading 'towards the end of the year'. And that means some major updates and sagas are wrapping up. Not least over in the world of hit MMORPG Black Desert Mobile. With the Calpheon Ball 2025 on the way, their new update sees the Seoul-based Land of the Morning Light saga draw to a close.

Fortunately, you won't have to wrap your aventures in Donghae province up complete. But you will get a pretty epic conclusion that'll lead into you unlocking some bonus tales too. Whether that's the Tale of Go Yun, Jang Daeseung or Traveler, there'll still be plenty to explore.

Black Desert Mobile will also take a major place in the 2025 Calpheon Ball. This showcase, streaming at 2200 PT on December 12th will see the developers dropping not just insights and hints at what's coming down the line for Black Desert Mobile, but also the announcement of major new features arriving soon.

Naturally, there's also representation for those of you who're hardcore fanatics when it comes to playing at your best. The upcoming 2025 Guild League Championship will see its semifinals and finals taking place on November 16th. Which you'll be able to watch on their official channel.

And if you're still looking for foes to slay then the four new bosses arriving at the Black Shrine will offer plenty of challenge for those of you up to Calamity Level 6. So jump in and experience the wrap of a saga as the nights close in.

If you're planning on jumping into Black Desert Mobile for yourself, you may find the experience of grappling with its roster of chatracter options quite challenging. But if you want some guidelines our Black Desert Mobile class tier list offers plenty of tips and tricks!