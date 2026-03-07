Black Desert Mobile adds O’dyllita region with new bosses and top-tier accessories in latest update

A darker frontier opens

O’dyllita region now live with 85,000 CP entry requirement

New Kharazad Accessories surpass Eternal-tier equipment

Weekly Dark Fissure bosses culminate in a Kzarka battle

While console players are busy enjoying free play days, we Black Desert Mobile players get a piece of the cake too. Pearl Abyss has rolled out the long-awaited O’dyllita region, expanding the world once again. Expect tougher enemies, new gear, and a weekly boss event designed for high-level players.

If you’ve been around the Black Desert universe for a while, the name O’dyllita will sound familiar. It’s one of the darker regions in the series’ lore, and the mobile version sticks to the same tone. Vast forests. Dangerous hunting zones. Plenty of things trying to cut your adventure short.

You’ll need 85,000 Combat Power just to step into the region, which tells you immediately who this update is aimed at. Veterans. The sort of person who looks at a CP requirement like that and simply starts checking their gear.

Exploration here is a little less restrictive than in some other regions too. O’dyllita doesn’t require survival consumables like Purified Water, Citron Tea, or Clockwork, meaning you can roam around without constantly watching timers or inventory slots. Honestly, that alone might make a few of us breathe easier.

The other big addition is the arrival of Kharazad Accessories, which now sit at the very top of the equipment ladder. They surpass Eternal-tier accessories in power, but getting them won’t be easy. No surprise there. They only drop from high-end hunting zones with 105,000 CP or higher, or at a very low rate from Dark Fissure bosses.

Speaking of those bosses, O’dyllita also introduces Dark Fissures, a new weekly encounter that appears every Saturday evening. Six bosses emerge across the region, with the whole thing concluding in a showdown with Kzarka, the Ancient God of Hope. Defeat him, and a special area called the Corrupted Lands opens up. It’s an area where you can farm several valuable resources.

If you’re heading into O’dyllita to test your Combat Power, make sure you have the latest Black Desert Mobile codes first. They’ll come in handy.