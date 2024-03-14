Black Desert Mobile guide - 7 practical tips

It's a huge game that a lot of new players might find intimidating at first. This guide covers all of the conundrums that you might have about Black Desert Mobile.

World Of Warcraft will never be overthrown from its MMORPG throne, but some titles continue to putter along in the background. One of the biggest strengths these lesser-known games have is the fact that they're willing to make mobile ports for greater accessibility, while WoW doesn't even seem to be interested in that. It has the stylized lower polygon graphic style that could run well on many mobile devices while other MMORPGs try to be a bit fancier and HD. You can see this for yourself by checking out the long-standing Black Desert Mobile, which is just waiting to be explored.

The premise is kind of mysterious despite it looking similar to an anime-style game. You play as an unknown stranger who washes up on the shore with little to no memory of how they got there. At least you're not alone, because you've been possessed by the ominous-sounding Black Spirit, a legendary entity that only attaches itself to a certain kind of person. With little direction, you decide to get stronger, help the people along your way, slay some monsters, and feed the spirit's power. It might seem straightforward, but a lot is being thrown at you at once, so it's good to have some guidance points.