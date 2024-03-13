Black Desert Mobile adds Drakania Awakening class "Letanas" in latest update

Drakania Awakening class "Letanas" deals aerial attacks

You can choose between two forms depending on playstyle

Four active skills depending on Hexeblood and Dragonblood

Pearl Abyss has announced an exciting new update for Black Desert Mobile, letting players welcome the Drakania Awakening class, "Letanas", to the fray. With the new character, you'll be able to take to the skies as you spread your majestic wings and unleash devastating damage to unwitting foes on the ground.

In the latest update for Black Desert Mobile, you can look forward to dealing aerial attacks among the awakened class' four active skills. For instance, Legacy lets you switch between Hexeblood and Dragonblood forms to either boost your skill damage or take advantage of the PvP Reduction effect. Sundering Roar, on the other hand, lets you either attack using Letanas' left spear for ranged damage or alternate between both spears to damage a wider range quickly.

Additionally, Doombringer lets you soar up and strike downward to form a Bloody Zone with enough MP.

For now, you can discover more about the new character's combat styles and narrative from the official blog post. You can find more details about her active skills as well, along with how you can maximise damage.

