Black Desert Mobile will introduce new regions and revamp old content in upcoming update

Explore new zones in East Valencia

Maintenance update will release on March 26th

New zones in East Valencia will be added with storylines making the regions accessible

Path of Glory and World Bosses to receive overhauls with new rewards

Mark your calendars for March 26th because Pearl Abyss has a massive update planned for Black Desert Mobile. The adventure RPG is being significantly upgraded with the addition of several new features including more zones and stories alongside revamping some content. There are also more challenges and events to look forward to as well.

One of the most anticipated additions in Black Desert Mobile’s upcoming update is the introduction of new zones in East Valencia. Prepare to embark on an exhilarating adventure as you delve into uncharted territories, uncovering thrilling quests and challenges along the way. A new story which includes access to the region will also be added.

But that's not all - the Path of Glory and World Boss encounters are also receiving significant enhancements. Path of Glory will now offer greater difficulties, along with the chance to obtain valuable rewards such as the Chaos Emblem Schematic and the Eternal Emblem Schematic. Plus, defeating World Bosses will offer completely novel rewards, including Chaos Muraka, Ahib's Griffon, Katzvariak, and Tukar Laytenn.

In addition, an event with guild quests as objectives will kick off after the maintenance is over. It's the perfect opportunity to team up with your mates and tackle challenges together. As this new event takes centre stage in the update, we also bid farewell to the current crop of ongoing events.

Winter Season: Season Character concludes on April 2nd, with the Season Pass available only until March 31st. Other events like Puppy Paw Print, Spring Knowledge Boost, Ramoess Skirmish Participation, Letanas Release, and Daily Mission Pass are also expiring. Be sure to clear all these challenges in order to reap maximum benefit.

There’s a lot of new content coming to the game in this update. Experience it for yourself by downloading Black Desert Mobile for free using your preferred link below.